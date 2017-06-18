Annual convocation: College of Military Engineering to offer doctorate courses soon

Five officers of Master of Technology, 35 of Engineer Officers Degree Engineering Course and 29 officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course were awarded degrees in Civil Engineering under the aegis of JNU. Sandeep Daundkar Five officers of Master of Technology, 35 of Engineer Officers Degree Engineering Course and 29 officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course were awarded degrees in Civil Engineering under the aegis of JNU. Sandeep Daundkar

PRESIDENT Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday handed over awards and degrees to officers passing out from the College of Military Engineering (CME), during the convocation ceremony of the oldest technical institute of armed forces.

Mukherjee handed over special awards to officers who did exceptionally well in their respective courses. A total of five officers of Master of Technology, 35 officers of Engineer Officers Degree Engineering Course and 29 officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course were awarded degrees in Civil Engineering under the aegis of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

At the function, Michael Mathews, Commandant, CME, said the institute was in the process of obtaining approval for offering doctorate programmes for conducting research in the field of military engineering.

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagdish Kumar said the proposal “is in active consideration and will soon be approved”. “CME is on the verge of becoming a research institute that will offer PhD programmes. The proposal for the same is presently undertaken by the JNU. We are very proud to be associated with the CME,” said Kumar.

President Mukherjee handed over scrolls and awards to the officers. C Vidyasagar Rao, Governor of Maharashtra, Lieutenant General D R Soni, Lieutenant General Suresh Sharma, Dr M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, JNU, were also present on the occasion.

In his speech, the President emphasised on importance of technological innovation in the field of defence.

“You live in an era where the pace of technology transition is taking place at such a mind-boggling pace that even as I speak, new concepts are being introduced, established paradigms are being refined and research is opening new vistas. The change being driven by path-breaking research is both exhilarating and mesmerising. As young technocrats, it will be your challenge, to imbibe the latest developments in the field of technology for defence forces,” said Mukherjee. As the technical intellect of armed forces, he said, the nation looks up to the young officers with expertise in technology to define and modify the way defence forces operate by exploiting these technological advancement.

“As engineers in uniform, you have to perform the dual role of being good engineers and equally good soldiers. You face the formidable task of providing the Indian Armed Forces with the technical know-how and skills required by them to fulfill their assigned task of ensuring the security of the nation and millions of our people,” said Mukherjee.

The prestigious Gold Medals in Civil Engineering Discipline were awarded to Lieutenant Colonel Rohit Oberoi of M Tech – 04, Captain Vijay Kumar Yadav of EODE-114 and Lieutenant Manish Kumar of TES-27 for standing first in the order of merit in their respective courses.

