TANCET 2017: Apply for MBA, MCA, MTech courses at Anna University, check here

TANCET 2017: Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes. TANCET 2017: Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes.

TANCET 2017: Anna University, Chennai has released the applications for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). Candidates who clear this paper will be eligible for admission into MBA, MCA and ME, M Tech, M Arch, M Plan degree programmes.

Candidates can register online by filling up the application form on the official Anna University website. The exams will take place on March 25 and 26, 2017. TANCET will take place at centres in 15 cities in Tamil Nadu including in Chennai, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Dindigul, Erode Karaikudi, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunag.

Entrance test fee:

General category- Rs 500

Reserved categories- Rs 250

Candidates should note that those who are applying for more than one programme have to pay Rs 500 (or Rs 250 for reserved categories) for every additional subject.

Important dates:

Last date for application/registration- February 28, 2017 (5.30 pm)

Hall tickets available online from March

Hall tickets can also be obtained from Centre for Entrance Examinations, Anna University, Chennai on March 23 and 24, 2017

Exam dates for:

MCA- March 25, 2017 (10 am – 12 pm)

MBA- March 25, 2017 (2.30 pm – 4.30 pm)

ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan- March 26, 2017 (10 am – 12 pm)

Steps to apply for TANCET 2017:

– Go to the official Anna University website (annauniv.edu)

– Click on the link to “TANCET 2017″ on the left side of the screen.

– Click on the link provided to read the ” Instructions and Information” for the exam.

– Click on the “Online Registration” tab.

– If you haven’t registered already, click on the link provided to do so.

– Fill in your user ID and password to log in.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download a copy of the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on Anna University, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd