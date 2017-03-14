TANCET 2017: Admit cards available, check here

TANCET 2017: Clearing the exam will give candidates access to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes in the state. TANCET 2017: Clearing the exam will give candidates access to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes in the state.

Anna University, Chennai, has released the admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2017. Candidates can now download the admit card from the official university website.

The exams will be conducted on March 25 and 26, 2017. Clearing the exam will give candidates access to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan programmes in the state. Previous years question papers for TANCET are also available on the official website.

The MCA paper will take place on March 25 from 10 am to 12 pm. The MBA exam will also be held on the same day from 2.30 to 4.30 pm. The entrance exams for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan will be conducted on March 26 between 10 am and 12 pm.

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the official website for Anna University (annauniv.edu).

– Click on the link on the left in the homepage that reads “TANCET 2017”.

– Read the advertisement and eligibility criteria carefully.

– Click on “Download Hall Ticket”.

– Enter your User ID and password.

– Click on login.

– Download a copy of the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

