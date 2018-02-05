Anna University exams results 2018 declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu

Anna University exams results 2018: Anna University results for January exams 2018 released Anna University exams results 2018: Anna University results for January exams 2018 released

Anna University exams results 2018: The Anna University has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs exams. The Anna University results are available on aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. The exam was held in January 2018. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Anna University exams results 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Login to Anna University portal mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile

Step 3: Click on the result tab to see results of semester exams.

Step 4: If needed, take a print out for further reference

The exam schedule for semester exam for undergraduate and postgraduate students have also published by the Anna University at the official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Exams for BE, BTech and BArch students will commence from May 16 and will continue till May 30. For ME/MTech/MArch students, the exams will begin from May 17. Even semester exams for second, third and final year students would begin on April 23. Students can check the stream-wise schedule on the official website itself.

