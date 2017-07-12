Anna University UG, PG April/May exam results 2017 declared on coe1.annauniv.edu,coe2.annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University Anna University

Anna University has published the results of undergraduate and postgraduate semester examinations results on Coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. The result is also available on the alternate result portal aucoe.annauniv.edu. The varsity conducted the exam in May and June 2017.

As per reports, nearly 10 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The result was out on July 11 night, however the official websites are running smoothly. We suggest students to wait for some time. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later. Read | Top 25 universities in India: NIRF ranking 2017. Click here

Anna University results 2017, steps to download

Step 1: Login to Anna University portal mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile

Step 2: Click on the result tab to see results of semester exams.

Step 4: If needed, take a print out for further reference

As per a TOI report published in March, since 2017, the Anna University has collected over Rs 75 crore from engineering students for re-evaluation of papers. The University has said it has collected a total of Rs 28.82 crore for providing photocopies of answer sheets and Rs 46.65 crore for revaluation since 2011.

