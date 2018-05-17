Anna University to offer UG courses at all campuses

Four UG courses will be introduced in the university’s campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Four UG courses will be introduced in the university’s campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said

Tamil Nadu government Thursday announced introduction of undergraduate engineering courses in three zonal campuses of the city-headquartered state-run Anna University, a premier technical institute. This was aimed at providing access to quality technical education at low cost to students from economically backward families, who scored high marks, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. Four UG courses will be introduced in the university’s campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

He said presently the varsity was offering UG and PG courses in four of its city-based campuses, besides 13 unitary colleges across the state. With the introduction of UG courses in the three zonal campuses, 60 students each would be admitted in the four courses from this academic year, the Chief Minister said.

“I have directed launching of four UG courses from this academic year (2018-19) in these zones,” Palaniswami said in a statement, adding requests in this regard have been received.

