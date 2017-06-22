TNEA 2017: Rank list to release at tnea.ac.in

TNEA 2017 result will be out at tnea.ac.in TNEA 2017 result will be out at tnea.ac.in

Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) rank list for engineering admission counselling today on the official website – tnea.ac.in. The website isn’t functioning and we suggest aspirants to check after some time. TNEA counselling registration had started on May 1 and ended on May 31.

About 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the admission this year. Out of the these, 88.77 are boys and 52.29 are girls. As per The Hindu, 573 are differently-abled candidates, 2,105 sports category candidates and 2,027 candidates who are wards of ex-servicemen. 71,275 are the first generation candidates.

The admissions to the engineering colleges will be done through a single window counselling. The counselling will start from June 27 onwards. We’ll update you on the the counselling dates once the rank list is released.

Last year, nearly 1.31 lakh applications were received. The admission in the Anna University is done on the basis of merit. The applications submitted is provisional and candidates meeting all the mentioned eligibility are considered in preparation of merit list.

