Anna University semester exams 2018: Schedule released at aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University UG PG exams 2018: The exam schedule for semester exam for undergraduate and post graduate students have been announced by the Anna University at the official website – aucoe.annauniv.edu. Exams for BE, BTech and BArch students will commence from May 16 and will continue till May 30. For ME/MTech/MArch students, the exams will begin from May 17. Even semester exams for second, third and final year students would begin on April 23. Students can check the stream-wise schedule on the official website itself.

Distance education programme students are required to pay the examination fee in the form of demand draft obtained on or before January 31 to the respective study centre coordinator.

Last year, the results of UG and PG exams (1,3,5 and 7 semesters) were declared by the university on December 30. The exams were held in November and for the first time over four lakh students received their results via SMS. Also, as many as 1,400 students were caught involved in malpractices during these semester exams.

