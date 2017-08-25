Anna University revaluation result of UG April/ May 2017 exam declared at coe1.annauniv.edu and and coe2.annauniv.edu

Anna University official result portal image Anna University official result portal image

Anna University has released the results of under graduate revaluation examination at coe1.annauniv.edu and coe2.annauniv.edu. The result is also available on the alternate result portal aucoe.annauniv.edu. The exams were conducted between April and May 2017.

The result of the main exam was released in July, after which students (batches 2014,2015,2016) applied for revaluation.

Anna University results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Login to Anna University result portals mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile

Step 3: Click on the result tab to see revaluation results of April/ May exams.

Step 4: If needed, take a print out

Since 2017, the Anna University has collected over Rs 75 crore from engineering students for re-evaluation of papers, suggests a recent TOI report. The University has said it has collected a total of Rs 28.82 crore for providing photocopies of answer sheets and Rs 46.65 crore for revaluation since 2011.

In a notification, the varsity has informed that “no undergraduate and post graduate (full time and part time mode) student of university departments, affiliated colleges will be allowed to appear for their arrear examination who have already exceeded their maximum duration of the programme as per their resolution.”

The varsity also said that this rule is applicable on those students who were admitted in then affiliated colleges and currently turned into autonomous colleges.

