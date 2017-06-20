Anna University ranking: Top 10 affiliated colleges based on last year’s results

Anna University ranking: There are more than 500 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with Anna university. Anna University ranking: There are more than 500 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with Anna university.

Anna University has published two performance lists of affiliated colleges for the semester exams conducted in November-December 2016 for the benefit of students seeking admissions. Anna University aspirants can check the official website for the lists of the April-May and November-December semester result college ranks. The University may release the random numbers today.

The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Salem has the highest number of students passed in the November-December semester exams of 2016 with a pass percentage of 94.74. It is closely followed by PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Coimbatore, and VSB Engineering College, Karur, with pass percentages of 94.65 and 93.47 respectively. Read | Anna University admission: TNEA 2017, important dates, eligibility, courses offered, click here

There are more than 500 non-autonomous colleges affiliated with Anna university. Here are the top 10 colleges affiliated with Anna University according the the November-December semester results 2016:

1. Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Salem- 94.74

2. PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Coimbatore- 94.65

3. VSB Engineering College, Karur- 93.47

4. Ramco Institute of technology, Virudhunagar- 92.67

5. K Ramakrishnan College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli- 91.48

6. Sri Sai Ram Institute of Technology, Kancheepuram- 91.16

7. Sri Sairam Engineering College, Kancheepuram- 90.32

8. Saranathan College of Engineering, Tiruchirappalli- 90.09

9. Velammal Institute of Technology, Thiruvallur- 89.47

10. K Ramakrishnan College of Technology, Tiruchirappalli- 89.05

