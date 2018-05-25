Anna University postpones exams, check rescheduled dates

The examinations on May 25, May 26, May 28 will be held on June 5, June 6, and June 8 respectively. The examinations on May 25, May 26, May 28 will be held on June 5, June 6, and June 8 respectively.

In the wake of unforeseen circumstances following the anti-Sterlite protests at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, the Anna University has postponed the dates of examinations scheduled on May 25, May 26, and May 28. However the university will conduct the examinations scheduled from May 29 accordingly.

The university in its official release announced the rescheduled dates of examinations. The examinations on May 25, May 26, and May 28 will be held on June 5, June 6, and June 7 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed the class 10 students from Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts to take three more days to apply for retotalling of marks, according to media reports.

The SSLC class 10 results were declared on Wednesday. 94.5 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with Sivagangai district scoring the highest with 98.5. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 96.4 per cent while boys have gained 92.5 per cent. About 5456 schools score 100 per cent.

This year, the Anna University will offer undergraduate engineering courses at all of its campuses. The Chief Minister K Palaniswami after announcing the introduction of undergraduate engineering courses said it will provide access to quality technical education at low cost to students from economically backward families, who scored high marks. Four UG courses will be introduced in the university’s campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

