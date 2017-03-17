Anna University revaluation results 2017 declared at Coe1.Annauniv.Edu

Anna University: The results for odd semesters 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th were released on February 4, 2017 Anna University: The results for odd semesters 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th were released on February 4, 2017

Anna University has released the results of under graduate and post graduate examination results. The exams were conducted between November and December 2016. The students can check the result from the official result portals – coe1.annauniv.edu and coe2.annauniv.edu. The result is also available on the alternate result portal aucoe.annauniv.edu

The results for odd semesters 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th were released on February 4, 2017. The candidates who scored low marks or were not satisfied with the overall result had applied for revaluation in February. Anna University revaluation results 2017 are officially declared in COE portal website.

Steps to download Anna University results 2017

Login to Anna University portal mentioned above

Enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile

Click on the result tab to see revaluation results of Nov/Dec 2016 exams.

If needed, take a print out

