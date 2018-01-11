Anna University exams postponed due to Pongal holidays

Anna University: The exam will be conducted on January 18 Anna University: The exam will be conducted on January 18

The Anna University has postponed the examination scheduled to begin on January 12 due to Pongal. The Tamil Nadu government has declared that the Pongal holidays for all schools and colleges will begin on Friday, January 12. The examination will now begin from January 18.

A circular in this regard was sent to all state universities by the higher education secretary Sunil Paliwal. The state government took the decision following representations from students who will be travelling during this time to their native place.

In November too, Anna University has to postponed the examination due to heavy rainfall.

