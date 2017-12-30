Anna University exams 2017: Check UG, PG results at annauniv.edu

Anna University has declared the results of UG and PG exams (1,3,5 and 7 semesters) 2017. Anna University has declared the results of UG and PG exams (1,3,5 and 7 semesters) 2017.

Anna University: The results of UG and PG exams (1,3,5 and 7 semesters) 2017 have been declared by the Anna University. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – annauniv.edu. The exams were held in November and for the first time, this year, over four lakh students received their results via SMS.

Anna University, odd semester results 2017, here’s how to check the scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2: Under the ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2017 Exam – Results available at coe1.annauniv.edu/coe2.annauniv.edu/aucoe.annauniv.edu’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As there’s a huge rush at the website, many candidates may face technical issues and won’t be able to view their results immediately. They are requested to keep patience and refresh the page twice or more to get their scores. This year as many as 1,400 students were caught involved in malpractices during these semester exams.

