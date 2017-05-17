Anna University admission: TNEA 2017, important dates, eligibility, courses offered

Anna University admission: Students will be eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses at Tamil Nadu top engineering colleges through TNEA. Anna University admission: Students will be eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses at Tamil Nadu top engineering colleges through TNEA.

Engineering is one of the most popularly pursued courses in India. Students from across the country participate in large number in entrances to gain admission to some of the best engineering institutions in the country. Among these entrances is Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) which is conducted by Anna University.

Students will be eligible for admission to various undergraduate courses at Tamil Nadu top engineering colleges once they clear certain cut offs and go through counselling after applying for TNEA. The registration process has already started and interested candidates have until May 31 to apply for the same.

Read | Anna University TNEA 2017: Applications open for BE, BTech courses, check details here

Courses offered:

The university offers undergraduate courses in 31 disciplines covering almost all the aspects of engineering and technology. Here’s the list of undergraduate engineering courses offered at the university:

Read | Delhi University admissions 2017: Know how to fill the application form

Eligibility criteria:

Since admission to the university is done on merit basis and no entrance test is conducted for the same, the university releases its eligibility criteria along with its Admission Notification. The applications submitted is provisional and candidates meeting all the mentioned eligibility are considered in preparation of Merit List.

– Domicile: The candidates applying for admission must be permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. University expects candidates to have passed Class 8 to 12 from the state of Tamil Nadu.

– Children of Central Govt employees may also apply, irrespective of their native provided their parents’ service in Tamil Nadu continuously for the past five years at the time of submission of TNEA Application Form 2017. The claim should be supported by enclosing a certificate from the employer of the parent.

– Tamil Nadu native candidates who’ve passed Class 8 to 12 outside the state should enclose Nativity Certificate with the TNEA Application Form 2017.

Read | Top 25 engineering colleges in India: NIRF ranking 2017

– Sri Lankan Tamil refugees are eligible for TNEA application form 2017 and will be considered under Open Competition. They will need to produce an identification certificate from the head-quarters Tahsildar along with copies of passport, visa, letter registered with police station if they have not registered as refugee.

Minimum marks:

Following is the list of minimum required for admission in academic and vocational courses. Marks required by each category is different with relaxation being provided to reserved categories:

General- Minimum of 50 per cent in class 12 HSC exams.

BC/BC Muslim- Minimum of 45 per cent in class 12 HSC exams.

MBC/DNC/SC/ST- Minimum of 40 per cent in class 12 HSC exams.

Read | IGNOU admissions 2017: Applications open, apply for 173 online courses

Admission process:

Anna University admission: The date, time and venue of the counselling session will be provided on the official website. Anna University admission: The date, time and venue of the counselling session will be provided on the official website.

The admission process is rooted on merit and the class 12 results of candidates are considered for admission. Students can get enrolled at colleges through “single window counselling” of the TNEA. The date, time and venue of the counselling session will be provided on the official website.

The application form for various undergraduate courses has already been started and the last date for new user registration is May 31. Admission to the university is done on Merit basis considering marks obtained by candidates in Class XII.

Candidates must register themselves at the official website at the earliest to avoid the last-minute hassle of internet speed and other issues.

Registration process:

– Register yourself by creating a login id and password with the OTP verification. If you have already registered then login with username and password.

– Complete the application by providing all the personal information.

– Payment of the application form will only be done online and any other mode of payment will not be entertained.

– Complete the academic details.

– Finally review the application form for corrections by clicking the preview button. Print it after final review.

– Send the complete printed application form with all the relevant documents either through post or in person.

Read | My story: Five things we learn in college

Documents required:

Anna University admission: Documents you would need for admission. Anna University admission: Documents you would need for admission.

– Special Reservation Form (s) and photocopy of the Relevant Certificate (s) – If applicable

– 10th Mark Sheet (photocopy)

– HSC / Equivalent Mark Sheet (photocopy)

– Transfer Certificate (photocopy)

– Permanent Community Certificate Card for ST, SC, SCA, MBC & DNC, BC and BCM (either Permanent card or electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate) (photocopy)

– HSC Hall Ticket (photocopy)

– Nativity Certificate (photocopy) only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate – If applicable

– First Graduate Certificate and First Graduate Joint Declaration (photocopy) (only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate) – If applicable

– Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee certificate (photocopy) – If applicable

Application fee:

General- Rs 500

SC/ST/SCA- Rs 250

An initial amount of Rs 5000 must be paid by demand draft or cash with all the relevant documents during the counselling.

For more stories on Anna University or TNEA, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd