AUCET 2017: Applications to be available from March 8, check here

AUCET 2017: The Andhra University in Vishakhapatnam has released a notification inviting applications for the Andhra University Common Entrance Test (AUCET) 2017. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official website.

Students who clear the exam will be eligible for seats in MSc, MA, MCom, MHRM, MJMC, MLISc, MPEd,

MEd, MTech, MSc and five-year integrated courses in Geology and (Applied) Chemistry. Candidates can pay the fees online through SBI I-Collect/ Andhra Bank(billdesk)/ Payment Gateway(credit/debit card).

To clarify about the regulations and eligibility rules, candidates can call the number— 0891 – 2573441 on working days between 10 am and 6 pm.

Important dates:

Application process begins- March 8, 2017

Last date to apply without late fee- April 15, 2017

Last date to apply with late fee- April 25, 2017

Fees:

General category- Rs 600

Reserved categories- Rs 500

Late fee- Rs 1,000

Steps to apply online:

– Go to the official Andhra University website (andhrauniversity.edu.in).

– Scroll down and click on “Directorate of Admissions”.

– Click on the link for the submission of online application.

– Click on “AUCET 2017”.

– The link, here, will be provided once the admissions commence.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and click on “Submit”.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

