Andhra University to hold international symposium on social business concepts in Jan

Andhra University (AU) will organise an international symposium on subject, Social Business for Sustainable Development next month from January 5 to 7. Vice-chancellor G Nageswara Rao told a media conference said that the symposium is aimed at sensitising rural communities, teachers, lecturers and students at different levels such as schools, colleges on social business concepts.

It is being organised by Andhra university as part of its 90th foundation year in association with resource centre, Yunus Centre, Dhaka. Rao said nearly 1,000 delegates from all over India besides foreign delegates will attend the conference, while 200 of them will present papers on varied subjects.

The symposium envisages a scholarly dialogue on all encompassing facets of social business while place focus on the concepts such as curriculum and Pedagogy for 21 century, education, green economy and clean environment and ethics of energy, he added.

