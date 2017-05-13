Andhra University AUEET 2017: Results announced, Kadambala Yogesh gets top rank

AUEET results 2017: The AUEET 2017 examinations were held in May 8 and 9, 2017. AUEET results 2017: The AUEET 2017 examinations were held in May 8 and 9, 2017.

AUEET results 2017: The Directorate of Admissions at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, has declared the results for the Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for this entrance can check their results from the official website.

The AUEET 2017 examinations were held in May 8 and 9, 2017 and the results are available for the Six Year Integrated Dual Degree Programmes for the combined courses of BTech and MTech. This year there are 22,948 applicants for both AUEET and AUCET.

This year, the first rank has been bagged by Kadambala Yogesh, from Srikakulam, who scored 79 marks. He is closely followed by Kethanapalli Gayatri who scored 78 marks and Berala Mohan Gopinath who scored 77 marks, at the second and third ranks respectively.

Steps to check AUCET 2017 results:

– Go to the official website of Andhra University (andhrauniversity.edu.in).

– Follow the link to the Directorate of Admissions.

– Click on the notification for “AUCET-2017 :: Test Result”.

– Scroll through the PDF provided and look for your roll number. Use ctrl + F to make your search easier.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

