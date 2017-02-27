Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam 2017: Download hall tickets of 1st and 2nd year exam

Last year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the examination Last year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the examination

AP Intermediate hall tickets 2017: The hall tickets of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate first year and second year general and vocational examination is released. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate (BIE Andhra Pradesh ) will conduct the exam in March 2017.

The first year examination is scheduled to begin from March 1 with languague paper. While the second year will begin from March 2 and end on March 18, 2017.

The practical examination was started from February 3 and ended on February 22, 2017. The three-hour long exam will commence from 9 am and will end on 12 pm. Last year the Board conducted the exam from March 2 to March 19.

The students can download the hall ticket from the official website — manabadi.co.in by following the steps written below.

Steps to download Andhra Pradhesh Intermediate hall tickets 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets

Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download/Take a printout and carry to the examination.

Last year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the examination. Out of the total 4,11,941 candidates, 3,03,934 candidates have passed the written exam. The pass percentage was 74 percent. The pass percentage of the girls stood at 76.43 percent while it was just 71.12 percent of the boys have passed.

