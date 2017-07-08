Andhra Pradesh SSC supply 10th results 2017 date and time: Results to release soon at bse.ap.gov.in, cgg.gov.in

AP SSC results 2017: The overall pass percentage of 91.92. AP SSC results 2017: The overall pass percentage of 91.92.

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations is likely to announce the result for the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017 either on July 8 or next week at bse.ap.gov.in, cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. The result may release at 4 pm. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official site and check this page to be notified when the results are declared.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th supply results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under the results section, click on SSC 2017 results

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter roll number and other details

Step 5: The results will be displayed

Step 6: Take a print out for further reference

The advanced supplementary exam for failed candidates was held from June 14 to 28 between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm. The students were given time till May 28 to fill the application form with a fee of Rs 1,000.

The annual exam was held in March and the result was released in February. As per reports, 6,22,538 regular students appeared for the exam, out of which 5,60,253 passed taking the overall pass percentage of 91.92.

As many as 3,14,471 boys appeared for the examinations, of which 2,82,909 boys have passed while 2,95,031 girls, who took the examinations and nearly 2,51,344 passed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd