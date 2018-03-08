AP SSC exam 2018 hall tickets released at bse.ap.gov.in

SSC hall tickets 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall tickets for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2018 at bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC exams will be conducted from March 15 onwards. Both private and regular students, who will be appearing for the exams, can download the admit cards from the main website. Last year, nearly 7 lakh students had given the exam.
SSC hall tickets 2018, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, towards the left side, click on SSC hall ticket link
Step 3: You’ll be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Download and take a print out
BSEAP SSC time table 2018:
Thursday, March 15: First Language paper I (Group A); First Language paper I (Composite Course)
Friday, March 16: First language paper II (group A); First language paper II (Composite Course); OSSC Main Language paper I: (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Saturday, March 17: Second language
Monday, March 19: English Paper I (Code no. 13)
Tuesday, March 20: English paper II (Code no. 14)
Wednesday, March 21: Mathematics Paper I
Thursday, March 22: Mathematics paper II
Friday, March 23: General Science paper I
Saturday, March 24: General Science Paper II
Monday, March 26: Social Studies Paper I
Tuesday, March 27: Social Studies Paper II
Wednesday, March 28: OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)
Thursday, March 29: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App