Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2017 1st & 2nd year to be declared on April 13

Intermediate results: The first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results will be declared on April 13. Both general and vocational courses results will be declared on Thursday at 12 pm. As per reports, the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will release the results .

The intermediate board examinations in Andhra Pradesh began on March 1, 2017 with the Second Language paper for the intermediate first year students. The students can download their result on the Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Intermediate Education website (bieap.gov.in).

Steps to check the AP Intermediate first year – Inter Results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link you see on the website ‘AP Intermediate First Year Result 2017’

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

Know Inter results via SMS

First year students: IPE1 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242; Second year students IPE2 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242; First year students: IPEG1 <space> <hall ticket number> 5676750

Second year students: IPEG2 <space> <hall ticket number> 5676750; First year vocational students : IPEV1 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242 or 5676750; Second year vocational students IPEV2 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242 or 5676750

Besides the official website, the candidates can check their scores on the following websites —

examresults.ap.nic.in; results.cgg.gov.in; goresults.net; manabadi.com; manabadi.co.in; exametc.com; educationandhra.com

