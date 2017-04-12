Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results 2017 1st & 2nd year to be declared on April 13

Intermediate results: The first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results will be declared on April 13. Both general and vocational courses results will be declared on Thursday at 12 pm. As per reports, the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will release the results .
The intermediate board examinations in Andhra Pradesh began on March 1, 2017 with the Second Language paper for the intermediate first year students. The students can download their result on the Andhra Pradesh’s Board of Intermediate Education website (bieap.gov.in).
Steps to check the AP Intermediate first year – Inter Results 2017
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the link you see on the website ‘AP Intermediate First Year Result 2017’
Enter your hall ticket number
Your result will be displayed
Take a print out for your future reference
Read | NEET 2017: Avoid these 10 common mistakes during preparation
First year students: IPE1 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242; Second year students IPE2 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242; First year students: IPEG1 <space> <hall ticket number> 5676750
Besides the official website, the candidates can check their scores on the following websites —
examresults.ap.nic.in; results.cgg.gov.in; goresults.net; manabadi.com; manabadi.co.in; exametc.com; educationandhra.com
For more education news, click here
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now