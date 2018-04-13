Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st year results 2018 declared, Krishna district tops

AP Intermediate results 2018 available at examresults.net and manabadi.com. (Representational image ) AP Intermediate results 2018 available at examresults.net and manabadi.com. (Representational image )

Intermediate results 2018: The result of Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination is declared by the state Education Minister. A total number of students who have passed the exams are 478621 and the overall pass percentage stands at 62 per cent. Among regions, Krishna has topped in both Intermediate first and second year exams. For the 1st year, the district students registered pass percentage at 70 per cent followed by West Godavari at 67 per cent and Guntur at 65 per cent.

Among the lowest performers are Cuddapah district with only 48 pass percentage, followed by Srikakulama at 55 per cent and Anantpur at 51 per cent.

The results are available for download at http://www.bieap.gov.in. BIEAP has also released the AP Inter results at RTGS Portal, Kailzala Mobile App, AP Fiber TV, People First Mobile App. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations with nearly 5.3 lakh students sat for the second year exams. Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.ap.nic.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com and goresults.net.

Candidates can view their results by going to the official website. But before that, they need to keep their hall tickets handy. They need to then click AP Inter first year results and enter the required details. The official website may run slow, so don’t be anxious. Wait for sometime. Your result will be displayed on the screen, once you click on submit button.

The Andhra Board has yesterday published the results of the second year exams. Unlike previous years, the BIEAP has decided to announce results for intermediate exams for 1st and 2nd year on two different days. This year, 73 per cent of the total students appeared has cleared the examinations successfully. As per the region-wise success rate, Krishna region is the most successful with 84 per cent, Nellore- 72 per cent, Guntur- 76 per cent.

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail. However, the Andhra Pradesh Board also gives another chance to those who flunk in more than one subject. These candidates can apply for revaluation, forms of which will be released by next week or they can re-appear for the supplementary exams. BIEAP will announce the dates later.

