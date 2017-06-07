Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year supply results 2017 to be declared tomorrow at bieap.gov.in

AP Intermediate supply result 2017: In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys. AP Intermediate supply result 2017: In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys.

AP Intermediate supply result 2017: The results of the supplementary and improvement examination for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd year will be declared tomorrow. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) had conducted the exam from May 15 till May 23, 2017. The supplementary and improvement examination is held for the students who failed to clear in one or more subjects or scored below 35 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) had released the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results on April 16. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations. In both first and the second year, the girls have outperformed boys. While in first year, girls scored a pass percentage of 80 per cent, boys stood at 75 per cent.

The practical examinations were held from May 24 to May 28. The ethics and women values examination was held on May 29 and environmental education examination on May 30. The students can download the results from the official websites – bieap.gov.in and bieap.cgg.gov.in.

AP Intermediate supply result 2017, here’s how to check

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

