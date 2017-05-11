Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year supply exams 2017 hall tickets released at bieap.cgg.gov.in

BIEAP hall tickets 2017: The practical examinations will be held from May 24 to May 28 BIEAP hall tickets 2017: The practical examinations will be held from May 24 to May 28

BIEAP hall tickets 2017: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has released the hall tickets of the Intermediate first and second year supplementary/ betterment examination. The Board will conduct the exam in May/ June 2017. The students who have applied for supplementary exam can download their hall tickets 2017 from the official website- bieap.cgg.gov.in.

The practical examinations will be held from May 24 to May 28. The ethics and women values examination will be held on May 29 and environmental education examination on May 30.

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) had released the results of the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results on April 16. This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations.

Steps to download the BIEAP hall tickets 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, enter your user id and password

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

Students who secure more than 75 per cent will gain the A grade. Those who have scored above 60 per cent marks will get a B grade, below which there is the C grade for at least 50 per cent and the D grade for at least 35 per cent.

