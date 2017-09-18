Andhra Pradesh DELED First Year TTC exam 2017 results declared at bse.ap.gov.in

The written exam was held in July The written exam was held in July

Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has announced the results of AP D.El.Ed (TTC) first year examination at bse.ap.gov.in. The written exam was held in July and student can check the result on the Directorate of Government Examinations website.

AP DELED results 2017, steps to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP BSE mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “D.El.Ed. 1st Year Exams July 2017 Results” link

Step 3: You’ll be directed a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 5: Submit and check your results

The department conducts the SSC/OSSC public examinations and a number of minor examinations. This is the major examination with a registration of 6.52 lakh candidates for Annual (March -2015) examinations and 0.75 lakh candidates for Advanced Supplementary Examinations(May / June -2015).

The D.El.Ed second year examination will be held in December. The students have to pay a fee of Rs 250 by September 18.

As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the Andhra Pradesh government is facing criticism for leaks of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations and school final examination question papers. There was a question paper leak in the quarterly examinations, which began on September 11, 2017. They got cancelled and postponed until the end of the Dasara holidays.

