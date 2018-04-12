Andhra Pradesh BIEAP Intermediate 2nd Year Results declared at bieap.gov.in: How to check

Inter results 2018: The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website @bieap.gov.in Inter results 2018: The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website @bieap.gov.in

Inter results 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of 2nd year examinations. The candidates can check the results by visiting the official website at bieap.gov.in. This year, 73 per cent of the total students appeared has cleared the examinations successfully. As per the region wise success rate, Krishna region is the most successful with 84 per cent, Nellore- 72 per cent, Guntur- 76 per cent. The least successful regions are Cuddaph- 52 per cent, Srikulam- 67 per cent. As per the college wise success rate, Vijaynagar is the most successful with 80 per cent, Vellore Shrikulam- 70 per cent,Chittor- 60 per cent.

Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh has also released the AP Inter results at RTGS Portal, Kailzala Mobile App, AP Fiber TV, People First Mobile App.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter 1st year and 5 lakh in inter 2nd year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.



This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

Intermediate results are available at examresults.net

How to check AP Intermediate results 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, you’ll find two links — AP Inter first year results/AP Inter Second year results

Step 3: Click on the desired link

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number and click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for future reference

How to check through sms?

Besides above websites, the result can be accessed through SMS. Follow the procedure written below:

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 56263

SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

