Andhra Pradesh (bieap) 1st, 2nd year exams 2017 results to be declared today, know how to check results

Intermediate results 2017: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the first and second year Intermediate Public Examinations results today at 12 pm. As per reports, the Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao will release the results for both general and vocational courses results will be released today.

This year, over 10 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examinations. Due to Council elections the exams begun from March 19.

How to check intermediate results bieap 2017:

The candidates have two options to view their result. One is by via SMS

First year students: IPE1 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242

Second year students IPE2 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242

First year students: IPEG1 <space> <hall ticket number> 5676750

Second year students: IPEG2 <space> <hall ticket number> 5676750

First year vocational students: IPEV1 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242 or 5676750

Second year vocational students: IPEV2 <space> <hall ticket number> 54242 or 567675

Another option is to check results on the official websites – examresults.ap.nic.in, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in

Steps to check the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year – Inter Results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the relevant link

Enter your hall ticket number

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

Last year, 4,11,941 students appeared for the Intermediate second-year examination, out of which 3,03,934 passed. The total pass percentage stood at 73.78. The girls outnumbered boys with 72.09 pass percentage while boys were at 64.02 per cent. Krishna district topped the results with 84 percent.

