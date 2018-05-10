AP Intermediate supplementary, betterment exams 2018 hall tickets to be released soon at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter hall tickets 2018: The students can download the admit card from the official website, bieap.gov.in The students can download the admit card from the official website, bieap.gov.in

AP Inter hall tickets 2018: The Andhra Pradesh supplementary examination will be held from May 14 to May 21, 2018. The students who were unable to pass in the first and second-year annual exams may appear for the supplementary examinations. As the examination will be held in a day or two, the board will release the admit card soon. The students can download the hall tickets from the official website, bieap.gov.in.

Earlier, the annual Intermediate exam result 2018 were declared on April 12. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the examinations with 5.3 lakh in inter first year and 5 lakh in inter second year for the examinations that was commenced from February 28 and March 2 respectively. This year, the board levied a “one-minute” rule which bars students from entering the examination hall who were a minute late.

AP Inter hall tickets 2018: How to download hall tickets

Step 1: Log on to the official website — bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

This year, about 31,493 candidates were absent for the first language examination. The 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 while the second year examinations were held from March 1 to 19.

Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

The Andhra Pradesh Borad of Intermediate Examinations is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after educational condition of Andhra Pradesh.

