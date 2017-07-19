AP ICET 2017 allotment result to release today at apicet.nic.in and sche.ap.gov.in

ICET 2017: Nearly 54000 aspirants appeared for the counselling ICET 2017: Nearly 54000 aspirants appeared for the counselling

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2017 will release the provisional allotment result for admissions to MBA and MCA colleges today at apicet.nic.in and tsicet.nic.in in after 6 pm. Sri Venkateswara University had conducted the Integrated Common Entrance Test on May 2 and the result was released on May 15.

Nearly 54000 aspirants appeared for the counselling. To get Login ID, candidates have to generate password through ‘Candidate Registration’ and send SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo’.

AP ICET 2017 allotment result, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – apicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘college-wise allotment list’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your college and branch number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Candidates have to pay fees in one of the designated banks and get a receipt. They have to carry their allotment order and have to report at the respective colleges where the seat is allotted on or before the dates specified in the allotment order. From July 14 to 17, the candidates were given time to choose the courses they wish to apply for. The options submitted by the candidates were frozen on July 17.

ICET exam was held on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The successful candidates will be alloted colleges on the basis of their ranks, options they exercised and whether they belong to reserved category or under the NCC/ CAP/ sports quota.

