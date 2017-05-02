Andhra Pradesh 10th class SSC exams 2017: Results likely to be declared tomorrow, check here

Andhra Pradesh 10th class SSC results 2017: The results will be out tomorrow according to Jagaran Josh and Indiaresults.com. Andhra Pradesh 10th class SSC results 2017: The results will be out tomorrow according to Jagaran Josh and Indiaresults.com.

Andhra Pradesh 10th class SSC results 2017: The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations is likely to declare the results for the class 10 state board examinations on May 3, 2017. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations this year, can check the same from the official website.

The results will be out tomorrow according to Jagaran Josh and Indiaresults.com. However, different websites are claiming different dates for the results. Manabadi.com has announced that the results will be declared by May 6, 2017, while other sites reported that the results may be declared by May 10. To be updated about the results, candidates can keep an eye on this page, which will be updated when more information is available.

The AP class 10 board exams were conducted from March 26 to April 16, this year. Last year, the results were declared on May 10.

Steps to check the Andhra Pradesh class 10 results:

– Go to the official website of the AP SSC board (bse.ap.gov.in).

– Click on the link for the AP SSC results 2017.

– Enter your roll number and date of birth in the field provided.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further refernce.

