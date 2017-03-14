Andhra Pradesh 10th Class exam 2017 hall tickets: Download at bse.ap.gov.in

AP 10th Class Exam 2017 hall tickets: The exam will end on April 16 AP 10th Class Exam 2017 hall tickets: The exam will end on April 16

AP SSC hall tickets 2017: The hall tickets of Andhra Pradesh SSC exam has been released on the official website. The students can download the hall tickets by entering their full name and the names of the district and school they belong to. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate (BIE Andhra Pradesh ) will conduct the exam in March 2017.

The exam is scheduled to held from March 26, 2017 with First Language Paper-1 and will end on April 16 with Vocational Course (Theory) paper.

Steps to download Andhra Pradesh SSC hall tickets 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets

Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download/Take a printout and carry to the examination.

Since the hall ticket contains important details such as the name of the candidate, venue details, photograph, name of subjects etc. If a candidate fails to carry the admit card, he/ she will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

