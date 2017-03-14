Elections 2017
  • Andhra Pradesh 10th Class exam 2017 hall tickets: Download at bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh 10th Class exam 2017 hall tickets: Download at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC hall tickets 2017: The exam is scheduled to held from March 26, 2017

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2017 9:14 am
10th hall tickets, apbse ssc hall ticket, bse Andhra Pradesh hall tickets 2017, bse hall tickets 2017, bse class 10 hall tickets 2017, Andhra Pradesh Class 10, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 hall tickets, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 hall tickets 2017, bse.ap.gov.in, Andhra Pradesh 10th hall tickets, Andhra Pradesh 10th admit cards, bse admit card AP 10th Class Exam 2017 hall tickets: The exam will end on April 16

AP SSC hall tickets 2017: The hall tickets of Andhra Pradesh SSC exam has been released on the official website. The students can download the hall tickets by entering their full name and the names of the district and school they belong to. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate (BIE Andhra Pradesh ) will conduct the exam in March 2017.

The exam is scheduled to held from March 26, 2017 with First Language Paper-1 and will end on April 16 with Vocational Course (Theory) paper.

Steps to download Andhra Pradesh SSC hall tickets 2017:
Visit the official website mentioned above
On the homepage, click on the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Hall Tickets
Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button
The hall ticket will appear on the screen
Download/Take a printout and carry to the examination.

Since the hall ticket contains important details such as the name of the candidate, venue details, photograph, name of subjects etc. If a candidate fails to carry the admit card, he/ she will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

For more updates on Andhra Pradesh SSC hall tickets 2017, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 14: Latest News