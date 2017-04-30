AMU VC appointment: HRD forwards list of finalists

The HRD Ministry has forwarded the panel of finalists for the post of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor (V-C). Tariq Mansoor, principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, is learnt to be the frontrunner for the job.

Abu Saleh Sharif, executive director and chief scholar, US-India Policy Institute, Washington, and Shahid Jameel, CEO, Welcome Trust and DBT India Alliance are the other two contenders.

The panel of three finalists was sent by AMU’s court, the supreme governing body of the university, which in turn had selected these names from the five forwarded by its executive council in February.

