AMU: Teachers’ Association alleges violation of norms in VC’s selection

The Aligarh Muslim University Teachers’ Association has accused the varsity’s executive council of flouting norms while drawing up names for the selection of the next Vice Chancellor, claiming that the list includes those facing “serious graft charges”.

The AMUTA’s executive committee has also passed a resolution describing the manner in which the panel of five names was drawn up as “illegal”.

In an official statement today, the Secretary of the AMUTA, Mustafa Zaidi, alleged that UGC norms have been flouted brazenly by including names of persons facing “serious charges of graft” in the list and described it as “shocking”.

He also demanded that the Visitor order a probe into the matter. “According to UGC regulations as well as Supreme Court judgment, there are clear cut directives not to consider names for the VC’s panel without the institution of a search panel which should be instituted in a meeting chaired by the Visitor’s nominee,” Zaidi said.

The UGC has also made it mandatory that a Vice Chancellor is selected only after the post is advertised. Zaidi said even the Jamia Millia Islamia, which is a minority institution, follows these norms and AMU cannot flout these norms “in the guise that it is a minority institution”.

“The fact that the panel was drawn up unanimously is an indicator that democratic procedure, in which different members are permitted to voice their opinion, was not followed,” he alleged.

The AMUTA secretary also alleged that “norms were flouted” from last April itelf when the procedure was started. On January 28, the AMU executive council had unanimously drawn up a list from which a panel of three names will be shortlisted by the University Court at its meeting scheduled for February 4.

