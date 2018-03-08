AMU played special role in India’s development: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind delivers the address on the 65th AMU convocation. (Source: AMU) President Ram Nath Kovind delivers the address on the 65th AMU convocation. (Source: AMU)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday recalled the contribution of Aligarh Muslim University’s alumni saying the students of the institution had played a special role in India’s development.

While speaking at the 65th Annual Convocation of the university, the President said, “AMU students, who are awarded degrees today and the students who will be awarded degrees in future, are Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, and they will take India to new heights with contributions in nation-building.”

Citing the accomplishments of AMU alumni like Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, anti-apartheid activist Dr Yusuf Mohammad Dadoo, and former President Dr Zakir Hussain, President Kovind said the students of the university excelled in different fields like politics, administration, education, law and science.

Rector of the University and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik also recalled the contribution of other AMU students like Zakir Hussain, Hamid Ansari, Dhyan Chand and Lala Amarnath, saying they had made their nation proud. “This university is special as it has made a distinct identity in India and abroad,” he said.

UP Governor Ram Naik delivering an address on the 65th AMU convocation. Naik said AMU is special since it had built a distinct identity in India and abroad. (Source: AMU) UP Governor Ram Naik delivering an address on the 65th AMU convocation. Naik said AMU is special since it had built a distinct identity in India and abroad. (Source: AMU)

Out of 218 medal recipients this year, 122 were female students and 96 were males. Taking note of that, President Kovind said it was heartening to see female students leading the medals’ tally. Progressive women like Ismat Chughtai and Mumtaz Jahan added to the lustre of Indian society and of AMU, he said. Kovind also gave the example of Khushboo Mirza, another AMU alumna, who played a key role as a scientist in ISRO’s Chandrayaan Mission. “Achievers like her are role models for women in the 21st century,” said the President.

Governor Naik also congratulated the women for more outshining men. “Women are part of all professions including the elite Air Force and other defence services,” he said.

President Kovind with the second medallist at AMU. (Source: AMU) President Kovind with the second medallist at AMU. (Source: AMU)

“Mutual respect, learning from each other, sharing with each other, and acceptance of alternative ways of thinking and living are not just slogans in our society, but a natural way of life for India,” he said, adding it was important to constantly renew this spirit.

Various dignitaries at the AMU convocation. (Source: AMU) Various dignitaries at the AMU convocation. (Source: AMU)

