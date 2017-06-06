AMU, BHU, MCI convince Supreme Court to reserve High Court order against institutional preference

Salman Khurshid, appearing for the AMU, argued that some students have already been admitted under institutional preference, considering which the High Court order must be stayed. Salman Khurshid, appearing for the AMU, argued that some students have already been admitted under institutional preference, considering which the High Court order must be stayed.

The Medical Council of India along with the Banaras Hindu University, the Aligarh Muslim University have challenged an Allahabad High Court order to set aside 50 per cent of the postgraduate medical seats that had institutional preference to admit students from their own institutions.

The bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta have reserved their verdict for Wednesday after hearing the plea by AMU and BHU. The universities had argued that the High Court verdict violated an earlier judgement by the Supreme Court and Council regulations which allowed 50 per cent institutional preference for medical seats. Read | NEET 2017: English medium candidates from Gujarat join as respondents, click here

“The entire apple cart cannot be reversed by re-opening those 50 per cent seats for students selected through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET),” said Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh on behalf of BHU.

Salman Khurshid, appearing for the AMU, argued that some students have already been admitted under institutional preference, considering which the High Court order must be stayed. He added that AMU had already admitted 149 students for 195 seats so far and it was too late to make any changes. Read | NEET 2017: Plea demands cancellation of NEET, click here

The High Court had passed an order on May 29 allowing the admission of candidates through the 50 per cent institutional preference for AMU and BHU based on the candidates’ NEET ranking.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd