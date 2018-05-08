Amrita University AEEE results 2018 declared, check counselling dates here

Amrita University AEEE results 2018: The counselling will be held between May 31 to June 6, 2018. Amrita University AEEE results 2018: The counselling will be held between May 31 to June 6, 2018.

Amrita University AEEE results 2018: Amrita University has declared the results for the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2017 for admission into its BTech programes. Candidates who have appeared for AEEE 2018, can check their results from the official website, amrita.edu.

The online entrance examination for AEEE took place from April 19 to April 22, 2018 while the pen and paper (offline) exam was held on April 28, 2018. The papers contained Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)— 35 questions for Physics, 35 for Chemistry and 50 for maths. Candidates had 3 hours to answer all questions. While each question had a weightage of 3 marks, there was also a negative making of one mark for every wrong answer.

Amrita University AEEE 2018 results: How to check

– Go to the official website for Amrita University (amrita.edu)

– Click on the links to the “News” page

– Follow the link to the AEEE 2018 results

– Fill in your details in the fields provided

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Counselling dates for the university have also been announced:

SC/ST quota- May 31, 2018

General- June 1 to 5, 2018

State quota- June 6, 2018

The counselling will be conducted in four slots— at 8.30 am, 10.30 am, 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Candidates can download the call letter for counselling from the official website of the university.

