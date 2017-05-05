Amrita University AEEE exams 2017: Results declared, check counselling dates here

Amrita University AEEE results 2017: The online entrance examination for AEEE took place from April 20 to April 23, 2017 while the pen and paper (offline) exam was held on April 29, 2017. Amrita University AEEE results 2017: The online entrance examination for AEEE took place from April 20 to April 23, 2017 while the pen and paper (offline) exam was held on April 29, 2017.

Amrita University AEEE results 2017: Amrita University has declared the results for the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) 2017 for admission into its BTech programes. Candidates who have appeared for AEEE 2017, can check their results from the official website.

The online entrance examination for AEEE took place from April 20 to April 23, 2017 while the pen and paper (offline) exam was held on April 29, 2017. The papers contained Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)— 35 questions for Physics, 35 for Chemistry and 50 for maths. Candidates had 3 hours to answer all questions. While each question had a weightage of 3 marks, there was also a negative making of one mark for every wrong answer.

Counselling dates for the university have also been announced:

SC/ST quota- June 9, 2017

General- June 12 to 15, 2017

State quota- June 15 to 17, 2017

The counselling will be conducted in four slots— at 8.30 am, 10.30 am, 12.30 am and 2.30 am. Candidates can download the call letter for counselling from the official website of the university.

Steps to download Amrita University AEEE 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for Amrita University (amrita.edu).

– Click on the links to the “News” page.

– Follow the link to the AEEE 2017 results.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

