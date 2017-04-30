Amrita University admissions: Exam pattern, dates, application process, eligibility

Amrita University also offers admission in various other courses like MBA, Ayurveda science, Arts, Medicine and Biotechnology. Amrita University also offers admission in various other courses like MBA, Ayurveda science, Arts, Medicine and Biotechnology.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University (AVVU) pen and paper (offline) Amrita Entrance Examination for Engineering (AEEE 2017) was held on Saturday to admit candidates for BTech programmes in seven disciplines offered by four campuses in Kerala, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Mysore.

Amrita University also offers admission in various other courses like MBA, Ayurveda science, Arts, Medicine and Biotechnology. As per reports, Amrita University was ranked the best in the Times Higher Education; Asia University Rankings 2016. In addition, the University was stood at rank 14 in terms of teaching, Research and Graduation outcomes by Ministry of Human Resource and Development Government of India.

The syllabus of Amrita University entrance is similar to other national level exams such as JEE Mains and BITSAT. Most of the questions are derived from the concepts mentioned in NCERT. Hence, candidates are advised to revisit their text books to ace the exam.

Important Dates:

AEEE 2017 Online Application starts- December 1, 2016

Last date of issuing of OMR application- March 31, 2017

Last date to submit applications (online and offline)- March 31, 2017

Availability of Admit card- First week of April 2017

AEEE Exam (Online)- April 20 to 23, 2017

AEEE 2017 Paper and Pencil mode- April 29, 2017

AEEE 2017 Results- May 5, 2017

Counselling- May to June 2017

Eligibility Criteria:

– Candidates must be born on or after July 1, 1994 in order to be eligible to take the exam.

– Candidates must have secured a minimum of 60 per cent in aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and individually not less than 55 per cent in these subjects.

– Candidates with three-year diploma in engineering and have scored at least 60% marks in aggregate are deemed eligible for AEEE 2017.

Exam Pattern:

The AEEE 2017 exam will be conducted both in online and offline mode. Questions asked in the exam will be in MCQ format. Questions will divided among three sections viz. Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The total duration for exam is 3 hours and the total numbers of questions asked is120. Three marks are awarded for each correct answer whereas one mark is deducted for wrong one.

The detail of exam pattern is tabled below:

Application Process:

The application for Amrita University can be made both in online and offline mode. The Application Form can be obtained from outlets authorized by the university for a total of Rs 1000. A Demand Draft of Rs 1,000 in the name of University can also be mailed to the university’s head office.

