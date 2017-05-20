Amid protests, DU to hold offline & online entrance tests for postgraduate programmes

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

Amid protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Delhi University’s Standing Committee on admissions Friday decided to hold both online and offline entrance tests for various postgraduate programmes for students applying in Delhi-NCR.

However, for the other 17 centres outside the capital, the university has decided to stick to online tests.

Various student and teacher organisations had been protesting against the decision to hold only online entrance tests, saying it could potentially create problems from those coming from a rural background.

“It was decided that we would keep both options open for students in Delhi-NCR. But in other centres, only online option will be available. If somebody cannot, for any reason, take the test online, they can come to Delhi and do so,” said a member of the Standing Committee.

However, ABVP national media coordinator Saket Bahuguna said, “They should have kept both online and offline options available in Delhi-NCR, and let other centres be offline. Instead, they’ve made all others only online,” he said.

On allegations of violence, Bahuguna said, “Some people did break down the gate of the Vice-Chancellor’s office but that was about it.”

