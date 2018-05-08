Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

Amid autonomy protests, UGC to visit St Stephen’s

A university official who is a part of the team confirmed the UGC visit. UGC officials did not respond to queries on the visit.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2018 3:02:48 am
st stephens college, delhi university, ugc, autonomy to colleges, indian express St Stephen’s College (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)
Top News

Even as teachers have raised concerns over granting autonomy to Delhi University colleges, a team from the University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to visit St Stephen’s College this week — after the college’s governing body had in-principle agreed to apply for autonomy. A university official who is a part of the team confirmed the UGC visit. UGC officials did not respond to queries on the visit. Students and teachers have been protesting over the issue, stating that the process to apply for autonomy was done without holding consultations with stakeholders. Teachers also said it is a move towards privatisation of education. On April 16, around 42 permanent teachers of St Stephen’s College had written to the UGC to reconsider the autonomy application. The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has started a signature campaign against the move.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now