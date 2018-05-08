Amid autonomy protests, UGC to visit St Stephen’s

St Stephen’s College (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files) St Stephen’s College (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Files)

Even as teachers have raised concerns over granting autonomy to Delhi University colleges, a team from the University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to visit St Stephen’s College this week — after the college’s governing body had in-principle agreed to apply for autonomy. A university official who is a part of the team confirmed the UGC visit. UGC officials did not respond to queries on the visit. Students and teachers have been protesting over the issue, stating that the process to apply for autonomy was done without holding consultations with stakeholders. Teachers also said it is a move towards privatisation of education. On April 16, around 42 permanent teachers of St Stephen’s College had written to the UGC to reconsider the autonomy application. The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has started a signature campaign against the move.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App