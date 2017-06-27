TNDALU admission 2017: Rank list for LLB to be out today at tndalu.ac.in

TNDALU admission 2017: The counselling dates will be announced once the rank list has been published. TNDALU admission 2017: The counselling dates will be announced once the rank list has been published.

TNDALU admission 2017: The Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) is likely to release the selected candidates’ rank list for the LLB five-year bachelor’s course today. Candidates who have applied for the university can check their ranks from the official website once it has been released.

The application process for the same began on May 31 and the last date to submit the form was on June 19, 2017. There are about 104 seats in the course. About 15 per cent is reserved for NRI candidates and after all other reservations, about 31 per cent of the seats will be available for open competition.

Only candidates who have cleared their class 12 (10+2) exams from a recognised board with a minimum score of 70 per cent were eligible to apply. The counselling dates will be announced once the rank list has been published.

Steps to check TNDALU five-year integrated LLB course rank list:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the university (tndalu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the 2017 admissions.

Step 3: Follow the notification for the rank list.

Step 4: Download the rank list and take a print out for further reference.

