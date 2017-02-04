Ambedkar University survey: 76% students from govt schools face problems with English

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Seventy-six per cent of students from government school backgrounds studying in Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) face “problems related to basic English language skills”, noted a survey conducted by a group of students. It also noted that women and those from ‘lower’ castes, in particular, are affected.

A total of 410 students doing their BA, MA, MPhil and PhD at AUD’s Kashmere Gate campus were surveyed by the Progressive and Democratic Student Community (PDSC) between October and November last year. The group has met Dean of Students Sanjay Sharma with a set of demands, including starting translation projects, English training courses and allowing exams/assignments to be held in Hindi.

In its report, the group noted, “The purpose of such a survey is to remind students, professors, and the administration that the question of language is extremely sensitive, pervasive and complex. Within this, poor, Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi and women students are particularly disadvantaged on account of problems with basic English language skills. This creates a sense of deficiency and inferiority amongst them within the campus. Thus, it is evident that the question of language is a question of social justice.”

It added, “A total of 76 per cent students from government schools face problems related to basic English language skills i.e. lack of vocabulary, grammatical problems, and problems in sentence formation and so on. On the other hand, students from private schools face problems with academic jargon, complexity of ideas and lack of confidence among others.” For SC students educated in the lowest fee bracket schools (Rs 0-200 per month), the figure stands at 82.3 per cent.

In terms of gender, while 82.3 per cent women students from the lowest fee bracket schools face problems in basic English skills, the figure stands at 70 per cent for men.