Ambedkar University outdoes DU with 100 per cent cut-offs in first list, second list on July 10

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has done what even Delhi University (DU) didn’t this year – kept the cut-off percentage for some undergraduate programmes at 100 per cent for students from Commerce and Science streams, who have studied outside the National Capital Territory (NCT). The university released its first cut-off list on Wednesday.

The state university had decided to do away with the cut-off system last year, and released just a merit list of students. This year, however, AUD has gone back to the old system. Commerce students from outside NCT will now require 100 per cent marks to get admission in BA (Hons) with a major in History, Psychology and Sociology. Similarly, those from Science background from outside NCT will need the perfect score for BA (Hons) with a major in Sociology.

The university offers a total of seven UG courses — Sociology, History, Economics, English, Psychology, Maths, and Social Science and Humanities. This year, those from the Arts background are at an advantage as cut-offs for them are four per cent less than for those coming from Science background, and five per cent lower than those coming from Commerce backgrounds — across all subjects.

In 2015, too, AUD had kept its cut-off at 100 per cent for Commerce students from outside NCT, who wanted to take admission in BA (Hons) with a major in English, Psychology, Sociology and Social Science and Humanities.

AUD is seen as an alternative for many aspirants who aren’t able to clear the sky high cut-offs at Delhi University.

Cut-offs for History have jumped from 2015 by as much as 6.5 per cent for general category students within NCT (93.5 per cent for those from Arts background), and about 1.5 per cent for general category students outside the NCT.

Similarly, Maths has seen a jump of three per cent for general category within NCT, and 4.5 per cent for those from outside NCT; and Sociology of 3.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent for general category students within and outside NCT, respectively.

Psychology has only seen a marginal increase of 0.25 per cent, and 0.5 per cent for general category students from within and outside NCT, respectively.

For BA (Hons) with a major in Economics, the cut-off has come down marginally by 0.25 per cent from 2015 for general category students within NCT (88.75 per cent for those from Arts background), but for the reserved categories, it has gone up by as much as 5.5 per cent for the SC category. For general category students outside the NCT, the cut-off has gone up by 1.25 per cent from 2015.

English, however, has seen a reverse trend. Cut-offs for its general category students within NCT have remained the same as 2015 (92 per cent for Arts background), but for those outside NCT, it has dropped by 1.5 per cent.

Admissions on the basis of the first cut-offs will take place from July 6-8. AUD will release its second list on July 10.

