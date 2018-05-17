Ambedkar University PG admissions 2018: Courses offered, fees and expected cut-off

Students at the Ambedkar University Students at the Ambedkar University

Ambedkar University admission 2018: The Ambedkar University has started the application process for admission to various postgraduate courses on May 12. The on-campus registration for the same will begin from May 21, the application process will end on June 23. The applicants who are registering through the online medium do not have to register on campus. A total of 17 postgraduate courses are offered by the university for which the admission procedure is held separately around November every year. The university has three campuses — Kashmere Gate, Karampura and Lodhi Road.

Ambedkar University will soon announce the dates for its undergraduate courses, the admission procedure for which is completely merit-based. The varsity had set a 100 per cent cut-off last year for most of its undergraduate courses. The candidates can go to the official website – aud.ac.in to apply online. The following postgraduate courses are offered at the Ambedkar University, Delhi:

Ambedkar University admission 2018: Postgraduate programmes

Kashmere Gate Campus

MA in History

MA in Development Studies

MA in English

MA in Film Studies

MA in Sociology

MA in Economics

MA in Literary Art Creative Writing

MA in Gender Studies

MA in Business Administration

MA in Performance Studies

MA in Psychology (Psychosocial Clinical Studies)

MA in Visual Art Practice

MDes in Social Design

Karampura Campus

MA in Global Studies

MA inLaw, Politics and Society

Lodhi Road Campus

MA in Education

MA in Education (Early Childhood Care and Education)

Ambedkar University admission 2018: Important dates

After the university has screened the candidates, the eligible candidates will be called for the entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on June 28. The entrance tests which begin on June 1 will go on until July 9. The candidates who clear the entrance test will then be called for an interview at the university itself. The interviews will be held from July 2 to July 14. The first admission list for all the MA courses will be released by June 16, 2018 evening.

Ambedkar University admission 2018: Application fees

The fees for the postgraduate application form is Rs 480 (Rs 190 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates) per programme.

Ambedkar University admission 2018: Selection procedure

The selection procedure for admission to the MA programmes will be done by evaluating the performance of the candidate in the entrance exam which will be followed by an interview.

About Ambedkar University

Ambedkar University which is a public university was established in 2007 and has three campuses all across Delhi. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses and a range of research programmes for its students. AUD is the only university that caters exclusively to the studies of Humanities and Social Sciences. In a very short period of time, AUD has built an innovative course. It is famous for its new ways of teaching and its dynamic faculty which promotes equity and justice to all.

