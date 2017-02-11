Almost half special educators’ posts vacant in Delhi

The court was hearing a petition by Mamta and her husband Shyam Nandan, who sell vegetables in Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi. (Express photo) The court was hearing a petition by Mamta and her husband Shyam Nandan, who sell vegetables in Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi. (Express photo)

The AAP government on Friday told the Delhi High Court of a total 927 posts of special educators in government schools here, 432 are still vacant. “We (Delhi government) have sent requisition to Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board for filling up of 432 regular special education teacher,” the Delhi government informed the high court.

The submission of the AAP government came in the backdrop of a plea by a mother, who has approached the court saying her two sons with special needs have studied at government and municipality-run schools for years, but have learnt nothing and were rather made a source of entertainment. The government, however, in its affidavit stated that in pursuance to the direction of the high court of 2009 to appoint minimum two special educators in each government school, it has deployed at least one such teacher in every school where children with special needs are admitted.

In the instant case, the court had earlier directed the government and the SDMC to file affidavits providing details as to the number of students with special needs studying in their schools and the special educators posted there.

The court had also directed them to furnish details on steps taken to implement the 2009 order of the high court. The court was hearing a petition by Mamta and her husband Shyam Nandan, who sell vegetables in Katwaria Sarai in south Delhi.

For more stories on special needs education, click here