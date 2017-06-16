Allahabad University declares B.Com, BA LLB, BPA results at aupravesh2017.cbtexam.in, allduniv.ac.in

To check Allahabad University rseutls, students can login to allduniv.ac.in To check Allahabad University rseutls, students can login to allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University announces results of B.Com, B A LLB, BPA and BFA, LLM and M ComThe Allahabad University (AU) has announced the results of B.Com, B A LLB, BPA and BFA, LLM and M Com. The students can login to aupravesh2017.cbtexam.in to view their scores. This time, the University has also decided to introduce cut-off for courses, unlike last year.

As per Amar Ujala, a total of 3600 candidates applied for 126 seats in the AU (out of which six are for employee quota). About 3500 appeared in the examination out of which 1980 have qualified. Similarly, for the admission in nearly 2000 seats in the university for BCom course, 9000 candidates had applied, out of which about 4000 qualified.

In BFA’s 30 seats, 380 applicants had applied while for BPA’s 91 seats, 350 aspirants filled the application forms. In both the courses, about 80-80 per cent candidates have qualified. Admission Committee Director Prof. Manmohan Krishna said that the results of BSc will be announced on June 16 and BA courses on Saturday. A total of 6217 students were enrolled in BA III years. Of these 786 got first class, 3698 students were at second and 1102 students passed third grade.

Allahabad University results 2017, steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the hompage, click on ‘Result lin of the desired cours’ flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

