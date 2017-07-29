Allahabad State University BA part 1 result 2017 released at alldstateuniversity.org

Allahabad State University BA part 1 result 2017: The university has also released the “previous” results for Master of Arts (MA) in Education and Master of Science (MSc) in Chemistry. Allahabad State University BA part 1 result 2017: The university has also released the “previous” results for Master of Arts (MA) in Education and Master of Science (MSc) in Chemistry.

Allahabad State University has released the results for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) part 1 for the current academic session. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The university has also released the “previous” results for Master of Arts (MA) in Education and Master of Science (MSc) in Chemistry. Additionally, the university has announced that postgraduate entrance exams— for Hindi, economics, political science and ancient history, architechture and culture, MSW, MCom— will be held on July 30 from 9 am to 11 am. The exams will be held at Kulbhaskar ashram PG college in Allahabad. The hall tickets for the same are available on the official website.

Steps to check Allahabad State University BA part 1 result 2017:

– Go to the official website for Allahabad State University (alldstateuniversity.org).

– Click on the tab for the results page.

– Enter your result and the captcha code in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

