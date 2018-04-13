AMU admission 2018: Entrance test for B Sc, BA and B Com on April 15

AMU admission 2018: The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, amucontrollerexams.com AMU admission 2018: The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

AMU admission 2018: Aligarh Muslim University will conduct the admission test for the Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Commerce courses on Sunday, April 15. Mr Minhaj Ahmad Khan, Joint Controller (Admission) said that 19,838 candidates have applied for admission to B Sc course who will be writing the entrance test at six test centres in different parts of the country, including Aligarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Srinagar, Patna and Khanapara (Meghalaya).

A total of 27 test centres have been made in Aligarh where 11,844 candidates are scheduled to appear for the written test on April 15 at 10 am, the controller said. Similarly, for B Com, 5852 candidates will appear in the entrance test, out of which 4140 candidates will appear in admission test at six test centres in Aligarh alone, which will begin at 10 am on coming Sunday.

Khan said, 11024 candidates are scheduled to appear in the admission test for BA at various test centres in the country, with 7196 candidates appearing at 11 test centres on AMU campus in Aligarh at 4 pm. The university has also released the admit card for the entrance examinations. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, click here

AMU admission 2018: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

Click on download admit card

A new tab will open

Enter the required details, like roll number, registration number

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The university has also released the B.A/ B.Sc/ B.COM (Semester I and III) results. The candidates can check their results by entering enrolment number and faculty number on the official website, amucontrollerexams.com

About Aligarh Muslim University

Established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875, it became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920. The university offers more than 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The main campus of the university located in Aligarh.

