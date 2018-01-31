Alagappa University UG exams 2017 results declared at alagappauniversity.ac.in

Alagappa University Alagappa University

The Alagappa University has released the results for undergraduate courses on January 30 at the official website – alagappauniversity.ac.in. Candidates can check their score by entering their login ID and password. The semester exams for the affiliated colleges were held by the Alagappa University in November 2017.

Alagappa University UG results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘exam result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying UG result link for affiliated colleges under Alagappa University

Step 4: Enter login details

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The varsity has till yet, not released the dates and process for the evaluation of answer sheets.

The Alagappa University has also released the official notification for pre-registration in the entrance examination for Ph D Program. The candidates will have to sit for the written test first and then shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round. The candidates who have qualified NET/SET/GATE are exempted from entrance examination and interview.

Alagappa University was set up in 1985 with 21 arts, science and commerce colleges and three institutes, situated in the most backward remote rural areas of Ramnad and Sivaganga districts of TamilNadu.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd